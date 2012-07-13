* Company filed to raise $150 mln
* IPO may embolden Neiman Marcus to follow suit
* Restoration Hardware was taken private in 2008
* BofA, Goldman underwriting planned IPO
By Olivia Oran and Dhanya Skariachan
July 13 Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc is
eyeing a market debut in late summer or early fall, roughly a
year after filing for a $150 million initial public offering,
according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.
An offering from the high-end furniture maker and retailer
would come as other consumer-sector IPOs perform strongly. If
successful, it could help push forward an eagerly awaited
offering from luxury department store Neiman Marcus Group Inc
.
Founded in 1980, Restoration Hardware sells furniture, bath
linens, lighting fixtures and other items for homes at its
stores, online and through catalogs. Private equity firms
Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, along with
Restoration Hardware Chief Executive Gary Friedman, bought a
controlling equity stake in Restoration Hardware in 2008.
The initial public offering would come amid a recovery in
the home goods industry after years of declining sales during
the housing downturn and the recession.
IPOs from consumer companies have outperformed the broader
U.S. market for initial offerings so far this year, with an
average first-day return of 40.7 percent, compared with 16.6
percent across all industries, according to IPO research firm
Renaissance Capital.
Shares of apparel company Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
have risen 43.3 percent since the company's December IPO. Shares
of organic foods company Annie's Inc have more than
doubled after pricing in March.
Consumer offerings have traditionally held up well even in
challenged IPO markets, thanks in part to fast-growing chains
like discount retailer Five Below Inc, which next week
is looking to raise up to $135 million. The retailer, which
focuses on teens, said net sales rose 50 percent in 2011 to
nearly $300 million.
Later this month, IPOs are also expected from organic
retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc and
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's Holdings Inc.
Despite general gloom in the IPO market resulting from
economic uncertainty and a disappointing offering from Facebook
Inc, BB&T Capital Markets analyst Anthony Chukumba said
now is a good time for Restoration Hardware to go public.
"The housing market is picking up," he said. "Home
furnishings retailers in general are doing pretty well. From
that perspective, I guess now is as good a time as any."
Restoration Hardware's IPO is being led by Bank of America
Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Restoration Hardware and the banks declined to comment.
Sales at home goods chains crumbled during the economic
downturn when U.S. shoppers cut back on the purchase of
non-essential items. They have now started to invest in their
homes again after a long hiatus.
Restoration Hardware agreed in November 2007 to be taken
private for $6.70 per share, or about $267 million, in a
transaction led by Catterton and Friedman, who remains CEO. Two
months later, it reduced the price to $4.50 per share, valuing
the company at roughly $175 million, after market conditions
deteriorated.
At the time of closing, Tower Three made an equity
investment in Restoration. This left Catterton and Tower Three
with a controlling stake, the company said at the time. Tower
Three has invested $115 million in Restoration, according to the
firm's website.
In June, the company said in a filing that sales rose 20
percent to $991.2 million in the 12 months ended in April.
Some of Restoration Hardware's rivals include
Williams-Sonoma Inc, which operates the Pottery Barn and
West Elm chains, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and Pier 1
Imports Inc.