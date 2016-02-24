Feb 24 Home furnishings retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc estimated fourth-quarter revenue and profit well below analysts' estimates, hurt by shipping delays, weak demand in certain regions and higher discounting.

The company's shares fell 20 percent to $41.50 in aftermarket trading on Wednesday.

Restoration Hardware said it expects net income to decline to $33.8 million, or 80 cents per share, in the three months ended Jan. 30, from $42.5 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company estimated earnings of 99 cents per share.

Revenue is expected to rise to $647.2 million from $582.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.39 per share and revenue of $710.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival Williams-Sonoma Inc's shares were also down 8 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)