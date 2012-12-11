Dec 12 URGENT:

Upscale furniture retailer Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc reported higher/lower third-quarter profit/revenue/results as more shoppers chose to buy at its luxury stores.

Reported lower third-quarter profit as increased promotions at its luxury furniture stores hurt margins.

The company, which sells furniture, bath linen, lighting fixtures and other items through its stores, catalogs and online, said profit rose/fell to $xx, or xx cents per share, from $xx, or xx cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose/fell xx percent to $xx. ---------------------------------------------------------- FOR UPDATES: Shares:

Restoration Hardware's shares, which have risen about 15 percent from their debut price of $32.04 (), were up/down xx percent at $Xx in after-market trade. They had closed at $xx on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The company's shares, which have risen 18 percent since the company went public (), closed at $Xx on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Closing price on debut day to Friday close) ------------------------------------------------------------- Outlook:

The company said it expects full-year profit of between $xx and $xx per share, on revenue of $Xx. -------------------------------------------------------------- Nut Grafs:

Sales at home goods chains fell drastically during the U.S. economic downturn as shoppers cut back spending on non-essential items. They have now started to invest in their homes again after a long hiatus.

The recovery in the home goods industry after years of declining sales during the housing downturn and the recession has helped retailers such as Restoration Hardware.

The housing market has made a strong recovery with home sales, prices and building activity rising, helped by pent-up demand and record low mortgage rates.

The slow pace of economic recovery in the United States has hurt retailers as customers continue to reign in discretionary spending.

Retailers have suffered in the past few months as Hurricane Sandy, the presidential election, and concerns regarding the fiscal cliff have distracted customers and curtailed shopping at stores.

Unlike its rivals, Restoration Hardware has been forced to offer promotions on much of its merchandise to attract customers to its upscale offerings. --------------------------------------------------------------- Descriptors/information:

Restoration Hardware, founded in 1980, competes with Williams Sonoma Inc, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc and Pier 1 Imports Inc.

The company, which went public in November, said...

The Corte Madera, California-based company...

Private equity firms Catterton Partners and Tower Three Partners LLC, along with Restoration Hardware Chief Executive Gary Friedman, bought a controlling equity stake in Restoration Hardware in 2008.

Friedman resigned from Restoration Hardware in August after an internal investigation revealed a relationship with a 26-year old employee.

Restoration Hardware, which is known for its antique styles and period designs, said..

The company, which operates 87 retail stores and 10 outlet stores across the United States and Canada, said... --------------------------------------------------------------- Rivals:

Last month the company's rival Williams Sonoma Inc, which operates the Pottery Barn and West Elm chains, reported strong quarterly results, helped by improved margins and better-than-expected revenue growth. Williams Sonoma also raised its fiscal year outlook.

In October Ethan Allen Interiors Inc also reported profit above market estimates as gross margins improved.