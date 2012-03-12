By David French
| DUBAI, March 12
DUBAI, March 12 U.S hedge fund Davidson
Kempner Capital Management is part of the creditor committee for
the $1.1 billion debt restructuring at Bahrain investment house
Arcapita, the first time a fund has fulfilled such a
role in the Gulf Arab region.
Previous restructurings in the region, like Dubai World's
$25 billion debt deal, have been bank-only affairs, leading to
long extensions as banks, concerned with provisioning, opaque
legal remedies and maintaining relationships with local
borrowers, adopted a conciliatory attitude.
The presence of the distressed debt investment firm on the
committee, confirmed by three sources close to the matter, is
expected to change the dynamic of negotiations, with the fund
having the potential to drive a much harder bargain.
"I'm excited by this particular situation. I've grown old
and bored of the 'extend and pretend' model of the last four
years," said Ahmad Alanani, senior executive officer at Exotix,
an investment firm which specialises in frontier markets.
"This will be a much-needed wake-up call for regional
lenders and borrowers alike and it will test the limits of the
region's legal frameworks to the max."
'Extend and pretend' is the term coined for the practice of
banks agreeing to push the maturity of obligations into the
future to allow cash flow to recover and potential asset sales
to take place.
The other four members of the creditor committee are
Barclays, CIMB, Standard Bank and
Royal Bank of Scotland, which is chairing the group, the
three sources said on condition of anonymity as the negotiations
are private.
PricewaterhouseCoopers and Clifford Chance are working with
the creditor committee, while Rothschild, KPMG and Linklaters
are advising Arcapita, two separate sources said.
Arcapita declined to comment. Davidson Kempner didn't
immediately respond to a request for comment.
HAIRCUTS BECOME AN OPTION
The Arcapita debt maturity has been regarded as one of the
most challenging obligations to meet in the region in 2012. Its
CEO, Atif Abdulmalik, told Reuters in June it was looking to
offload assets to help part-refinance the deal.
However, the region's mergers and acquisition market has
been hampered in recent months by volatile global conditions and
the European sovereign debt crisis.
"Never in a million years," one of the sources, a regional
banker, said of Arcapita's ability to fully meet the March 28
maturity of the $1.1 billion syndicated murabaha. A murabaha is
a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic law.
The option to part repay the facility and refinance the rest
is also unlikely, given Arcapita's cash position - it had $19.1
million on its balance sheet at the end of September, according
to the firm's last set of accounts - and the fact it has left
tackling the problem until so late in the day.
Advisors were invited to pitch for roles at the start of
February, two of the sources said, while the first all-lender
call took place on Feb. 26, one - the regional banker - added.
Therefore, an 'extend and pretend' style deal is a more
likely scenario, and one which would follow other regional
restructurings, such as Dubai World's, which saw loans moved out
for between five and eight years.
However, while regional banks have been loathed to
consider them in the past because of the provisions that would
be required, the fact hedge funds are more actively engaged in
the Arcapita deal could see haircuts become a realistic option.
"You don't know what level they bought in at but
it wouldn't have been par," an international banker said of
Davidson Kempner.
"The original lenders went in at 100 so if they were offered
60 then they're not going to accept. However, if Davidson
Kempner bought in at 40 and were offered 60, they might be all
for it. It really changes the dynamic of the committee."
A lack of regulatory transparency and regional banks'
reluctance to sell debt in the secondary market has meant hedge
funds have played a limited role in Gulf restructurings.
This is starting to change though, with hedge funds holding
around 25 percent of Arcapita's debt, according to the regional
banker, and a small part of the $2.2 billion being restructured
by Drydocks World, the shipbuilding unit of Dubai World.
"This is probably the one example where hedge funds can
wield material influence. Unlike other situations in the region,
the majority of Arcapita's investments are located in the U.S.
and Europe and held through Cayman Island special purpose
vehicles," Alanani said.
"Given that the loan facility is governed under English law,
lenders could in theory receive favourable judgements in English
courts and attempt to attach these assets in other
jurisdictions."
(Additional Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)