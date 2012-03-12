DUBAI, March 12 U.S hedge fund Davidson Kempner Capital Management is part of the creditor committee for the $1.1 billion debt restructuring at Bahrain investment house Arcapita, the first time a fund has fulfilled such a role in the Gulf Arab region.

Previous restructurings in the region, like Dubai World's $25 billion debt deal, have been bank-only affairs, leading to long extensions as banks, concerned with provisioning, opaque legal remedies and maintaining relationships with local borrowers, adopted a conciliatory attitude.

The presence of the distressed debt investment firm on the committee, confirmed by three sources close to the matter, is expected to change the dynamic of negotiations, with the fund having the potential to drive a much harder bargain.

"I'm excited by this particular situation. I've grown old and bored of the 'extend and pretend' model of the last four years," said Ahmad Alanani, senior executive officer at Exotix, an investment firm which specialises in frontier markets.

"This will be a much-needed wake-up call for regional lenders and borrowers alike and it will test the limits of the region's legal frameworks to the max."

'Extend and pretend' is the term coined for the practice of banks agreeing to push the maturity of obligations into the future to allow cash flow to recover and potential asset sales to take place.

The other four members of the creditor committee are Barclays, CIMB, Standard Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland, which is chairing the group, the three sources said on condition of anonymity as the negotiations are private.

PricewaterhouseCoopers and Clifford Chance are working with the creditor committee, while Rothschild, KPMG and Linklaters are advising Arcapita, two separate sources said.

Arcapita declined to comment. Davidson Kempner didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

HAIRCUTS BECOME AN OPTION

The Arcapita debt maturity has been regarded as one of the most challenging obligations to meet in the region in 2012. Its CEO, Atif Abdulmalik, told Reuters in June it was looking to offload assets to help part-refinance the deal.

However, the region's mergers and acquisition market has been hampered in recent months by volatile global conditions and the European sovereign debt crisis.

"Never in a million years," one of the sources, a regional banker, said of Arcapita's ability to fully meet the March 28 maturity of the $1.1 billion syndicated murabaha. A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic law.

The option to part repay the facility and refinance the rest is also unlikely, given Arcapita's cash position - it had $19.1 million on its balance sheet at the end of September, according to the firm's last set of accounts - and the fact it has left tackling the problem until so late in the day.

Advisors were invited to pitch for roles at the start of February, two of the sources said, while the first all-lender call took place on Feb. 26, one - the regional banker - added.

Therefore, an 'extend and pretend' style deal is a more likely scenario, and one which would follow other regional restructurings, such as Dubai World's, which saw loans moved out for between five and eight years.

However, while regional banks have been loathed to consider them in the past because of the provisions that would be required, the fact hedge funds are more actively engaged in the Arcapita deal could see haircuts become a realistic option.

"You don't know what level they bought in at but it wouldn't have been par," an international banker said of Davidson Kempner.

"The original lenders went in at 100 so if they were offered 60 then they're not going to accept. However, if Davidson Kempner bought in at 40 and were offered 60, they might be all for it. It really changes the dynamic of the committee."

A lack of regulatory transparency and regional banks' reluctance to sell debt in the secondary market has meant hedge funds have played a limited role in Gulf restructurings.

This is starting to change though, with hedge funds holding around 25 percent of Arcapita's debt, according to the regional banker, and a small part of the $2.2 billion being restructured by Drydocks World, the shipbuilding unit of Dubai World.

"This is probably the one example where hedge funds can wield material influence. Unlike other situations in the region, the majority of Arcapita's investments are located in the U.S. and Europe and held through Cayman Island special purpose vehicles," Alanani said.

"Given that the loan facility is governed under English law, lenders could in theory receive favourable judgements in English courts and attempt to attach these assets in other jurisdictions." (Additional Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Mark Potter)