March 22 (IFR) - Troubled wind-turbine maker Suzlon Energy is set to become the first Indian company to issue bonds, denominated in US dollars, while undergoing a restructuring.

Suzlon is attempting to refinance offshore loans of around US$650m with a bond that has the backing of a standby letter of credit. Besides adding to a growing number of credit-enhanced deals in the Asian debt markets, a successful fundraising will set a template for other distressed Indian borrowers.

Suzlon recently restructured its local debt under India's corporate debt restructuring framework, but remains under pressure to deal with its overseas debt burden. It defaulted on US$200m of foreign currency convertible bonds in October.

It also needed to find a way to deal with offshore loans it took from its Indian creditors, including a US$281m 18-month secured facility that had allowed it to repay one tranche of CBs last July. That loan had come with the support of standby letters of credit from 11 Indian lenders.

Enter JP Morgan, which led a credit-enhanced bond for South Korea's Doosan Heavy Infracore last year, alongside Citigroup and Korea Development Bank. That transaction allowed the Korean machinery company to recapitalise by refinancing debt from its acquisition of Bobcat from Ingersoll Rand with a hybrid.

KDB, Hana and Woori, three of Doosan's main lenders, backed a letter of credit that allowed the company to sell a perpetual note at 265bp over US Treasuries, something it could not have done on its own.

Besides saving the issuer money, the structure also allowed the creditor banks to cut capital costs on their Doosan exposure. Under Basel III regulations, letters of credit require half as much capital to be set against them as would be required for a loan to a junk-rated company.

"When companies are in restructuring, this could be a way out to get some decent debt pricing," said a restructuring banker in Singapore.

JP Morgan seems to have realised it could do something similar to take out Suzlon's offshore loan. Joint lead manager State Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), which itself has a sizable liability with Suzlon, was willing to offer the wrap. Now, the deal could price as early as next week.

Suzlon has said it will price a five-year Reg S-only bond. Of Suzlon's lenders, 11 are, in turn, backstopping the guarantee letter. The lenders are Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, Punjab National Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The letters of credit were first put in place when Suzlon agreed to the July 2012 CB refinancing, and India's central bank is understood to have approved the extension.

The new issue will also allow Suzlon to repay the outstanding US$350m on a US$465m loan agreed in 2009. The deal had refinanced debt related to its acquisition of Germany's REpower, and allowed Indian lenders to take over the security from a group of foreign lenders.

The letter of credit means investors will view the new bonds as SBI risk with a pick-up, as they do with other bonds that have backstop support. SBI's August 2017 bonds are trading at 227bp over Treasuries, or a G-spread of 240bp. Add the 70bp spread over the guarantor seen on similar deals and Suzlon could be looking at a 310bp-over Treasuries finish.

In contrast, Suzlon's defaulting on its outstanding CB would make it impossible for the company to access the public markets on a standalone basis. So, even after it has paid a fixed 125bp fee for the letter of credit, Suzlon is looking at an attractive solution.

"The deal is a win-win situation for existing lenders and the issuer. The existing lenders are able to convert their fund-based obligations to non-fund based, while the issuer gets to refinance its debt at cheaper rate with a totally new set of investors," said a banker.

Bankers said that similar deals were in the pipeline, one of up to US$2bn and another expected as early as April.

Among the candidates are Videocon Industries and Bharat Petroleum Corp, which used letters of credit last year to secure offshore loans. The duo may also consider issuing credit-wrapped bonds if they can pay less than they would for a new loan.

Still, the caveat is that before lenders are willing to issue a standby letter of credit, they have to agree with the issuer on a restructuring of loans. So, unless the company is in good terms with its lenders, it will have no way to go to the bond market. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Christopher Langner and Nachum Kaplan)