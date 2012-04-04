* Shareholders, court cases may pose more problems for scandal-hit Chinese company

By Jonathan Rogers

SINGAPORE, April 4 (IFR) - Scandal-ravaged Chinese timber company Sino-Forest is racing against time to convince bondholders to accept a debt-to-equity swap in a bid to salvage the remnants of its business.

The company said holders of 40% of its US$1.8bn of outstanding notes had already signed up to a plan that will give them control of Sino-Forest's assets through a new holding company, pressuring the remaining holders to sign up by mid-May.

"The business in the PRC continues to deteriorate with every passing day," said Judson Martin, chief executive of Sino-Forest Corp (SFC), in a sworn affidavit submitted during the March 30 hearing.

"It has become clear (...) that the Sino-Forest business needs to be separated from the cloud that continues to hang over SFC if there is any future for that business (and thus value for SFC's stakeholders) to be preserved."

The Ontario Superior Court last Friday declared Toronto-listed Sino-Forest insolvent and granted it protection from its creditors while it thrashes out debt restructuring terms.

Court filings painted a tragic picture of a company that has lost access to the capital it needs to pay its suppliers in the wake of last June's allegations of fraud by research firm Muddy Waters.

Martin said the allegations have had a "catastrophic negative impact on Sino-Forest's business activities", stressing the urgent need for action.

But restructuring experts poured cold water on hopes of any swift resolution as unrealistic.

A Singapore debt restructuring expert described the debt restructuring proposal as a "pipedream" and suggested that any turnaround of the company was doomed to failure as it faces a barrage of class action suits from its equity and debt holders in the Canadian and US courts.

He predicted that Sino-Forest would struggle to get court approval to sell the assets. This is because the court must decide to "liquidate the claims" against Sino-Forest in the eight class action suits currently filed against the company.

Meanwhile, Richard Chandler Corporation, which owns 19.49% of the company, has hired its own team of advisers under Asian timber industry expert David Walker to prepare a radical corporate restructuring of Sino-Forest, potentially lining up a rival plan to protect the value of his equity stake.

Debt-for-equity swap

US-based restructuring adviser Houlihan Lokey has proposed a debt for equity swap in which the US$1.8bn of outstanding debt will be swapped into the equity of a new holdco which will own Sino-Forest's assets. The equity in the new company will be paid out of asset sales. A 66.66% quorum of the noteholders is required for the plan to go through, with a May 15 early bird deadline set.

Those tendering consent before that date will receive a consideration of an additional 7.5% of the newco stock plus a further 3% in cash received from asset sales. Houlihan is also soliciting offers from third party buyers to purchase Sino-Forest's assets.

Tinding a buyer will be less than straightforward, at least if the lack of full disclosure from the company thus far is anything to go by. According to documents filed by FTI Consulting, which is monitoring Sino-Forest's operations, the company has cash of just US$70.5m-equivalent, versus US$899m as of June 30, 2011.

"Sino-Forest's operations are now operating on a significant burn as they are being pressured to continue to honour payables while collecting minimal receivables and failing to generate significant new sales" said FTI in a filing.

Should the proposed plan win approval, bondholders will own 92.5% of the newco's stock plus a new secured bond. Proceeds from asset sales will be distributed as follows: coupons plus accrued interest up to March 31, a cash payment on the outstanding paper involving an 18% haircut, cash paid to early bird tenderers and then the remainder to equity holders. Some US$20m of the company's capital will be set aside in a litigation trust to fund a US$4bn suit against the research firm that first accused Sino-Forest of fraud last year.

Sino-Forest claims that a research note put out by Muddy Waters last June was defamatory and is claiming damages and a share of the profits it claims Muddy Water's owner and self-styled "head of research" Carson Block made through short positions held in Sino-Forest stock prior to the publication of the report.

Sino-Forest stock was suspended on the Toronto exchange last August amid fraud allegations against Allen Chan, the company's founder, and other senior management. Following the Muddy Waters report publication Sino-Forest's stock collapsed, wiping out more than US$3.3bn of shareholders' equity. The Ontario Securities Commission in January extended a "cease-trade" order on the stock to April 16.

Good money after bad?

Richard Chandler, the Singapore-based billionaire behind the eponymous fund, faces heavy dilution should the debt for equity swap go ahead. The company is rumoured to have been buying up Sino-Forest bonds over the past few weeks, but in order to retain a 19.5% shareholding in the newco the Richard Chandler Corporation would need to control note with a principal value totalling US$351m.

Even at distressed prices, that would require a significant outlay. The due 2017 dollar bonds were offered at around 25 cents on the dollar last week, suggesting Richard Chandler would need to stump up another US$85m.

"You're not going to be able to buy that kind of size in Sino-Forest's paper in the open market. Investors with big positions will be holding out for the restructuring rather than taking a big capital loss by selling at a deep discount. And from the Richard Chandler Corporation's point of view, investing more to retain your equity holding level looks like throwing good money after bad," said a regional syndicate banker.

Richard Chandler could not be reached for comment.

Whatever the case, market observers expect the saga to drag on, perhaps taking a couple of years to be formally resolved, despite the tight deadline aspirations of Houlihan Lokey's plan.

Sino-Forest's outstanding obligations include US$399.2m of 10.25% senior notes due 2014, US$600m of 6.25% senior notes due 2017 and two classes of convertible bonds. It has issued US$345m of 5% CBs due 2013 and US$460m of 4.25% CBs due 2016.