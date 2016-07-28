LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - BNP Paribas booked an exceptional gain of 597m from the sale of its stake in Visa Europe, preventing the French bank from reporting a drop in revenues in the second quarter.

The gain was booked in its corporate centre. Elsewhere the group's operating businesses saw revenues fall 0.5% to 10.83bn compared with the same period a year ago.

The corporate and institutional banking division was the only one of the three major parts of the French bank to see top-line growth. Even this was modest, with revenues up 1.4% to 3.06bn. The other businesses, relying more on retail customers, were affected by ongoing low interest rates pressuring margins.

However, BNP Paribas said its determination to maintain a presence across all geographies and products in CIB paid off in the period as it claimed to have picked up market share from European competitors who have decided to pull out of certain areas.

"In CIB there are clearly groups of banks that are restructuring their activities, such as cutting back in fixed income trading, and giving market share to others," said a senior executive at the bank. "Others are completely getting out of certain businesses. This allows those left to take market share."

In its fixed income, currencies and commodities division, the French lender emulated the five major US banks, which earlier this month reported a cumulative 20% rise in FICC revenues during the second quarter, compared with the same period a year ago.

BNP Paribas said its FICC revenues, which unlike competitors also include primary debt capital market fees, rose 16.7% to 1.05bn. The group highlighted strong performance in FX and rates, which has been buoyed by the unexpected decision of the UK electorate to leave the European Union.

DCM revenues in Europe, where BNP Paribas is a dominant underwriter, have remained strong in the period, helped by the European Central Bank's decision to start buying corporate bonds.

"The ECB corporate bond-buying programme has undoubtedly had an effect, with a firm buyer in the market and reducing spreads," said the executive.

The bank's deal with RBS to offer an alternative cash management service to corporate customers has also paid off, after the UK lender last year largely pulled out of that business for international clients. Corporate deposits rose 21.6% year-on-year while client loan levels went up 1.9% to 128bn, helping overall corporate banking revenues improve by 2.2% to 1.04bn.

Equities remained a weaker spot. Revenues fell 18.7% to 509m against a strong period a year ago.

Operating expenses across the CIB were up 3.1% at 2.12bn meaning the division recorded a 7.6% fall in pre-tax profits to 907m. Half of the costs of setting up and maintaining an intermediate holding company in the US are met by CIB, which partly explained the drop.

The fall in profits would have been steeper if the 58m in costs associated with the division's transformation programme, which aims to reduce risk-weighted assets by 20bn by 2019, were included in the CIB. However, these have been treated as one-off costs and attributed to the corporate centre.

At the end of June the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 11.1% on a Basel III basis, up 10bp over the quarter. The imminent sale of 15% of First Hawaiian in an IPO, raising up to US$480m, is expected to strengthen capital further in the current quarter. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)