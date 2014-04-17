By John Tilak
| TORONTO, April 17
TORONTO, April 17 Canadian companies are
expected to post solid profit gains when they begin unveiling
first-quarter results next week, with robust earnings at energy
companies seen overcoming weakness at miners and the materials
sector.
Energy companies will benefit from a ramp-up in production,
improved prices for Canadian crude relative to global
benchmarks, and a rally in natural gas prices.
But materials companies, which include gold and base metal
miners, face a rough comparison to last year, when the prices of
commodities they produce were at elevated levels. Gold in
particular has fallen from more than $1,500 an ounce in early
2013 to briefly below $1,200 at the start of this year.
"We're not expecting miraculous numbers," said Elvis
Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global
Securities in Vancouver.
"The market would be happy if there is some semblance of
earnings growth in the first quarter, given the widespread
acknowledgment that we've had our share of challenges."
Analysts expect earnings from companies on Canada's
benchmark S&P/TSX composite index to climb 6.1 percent
in the first quarter from a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
Canadian blue chips such as Rogers Communications Inc
, Teck Resources Ltd and Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd will issue reports next week.
The Canadian earnings season, which typically starts later
than its U.S. counterpart, kicks off at a volatile time. Many
investors are focused on geopolitical tensions in Ukraine, the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook and fears that
stock market valuations are getting too high.
An unusually harsh and long winter is also expected to have
an impact on first-quarter results at many companies.
But a drop in the Canadian dollar, which has shed
about 3.4 percent since the start of the year, could help
support export-focused companies. The loonie has weakened after
the country's central bank abandoned a hawkish stance late in
2013.
ENERGY REBOUND
Sectors such as healthcare and consumer discretionary are
expected to show strong growth, but the highlight of the first
quarter will be results from heavyweight energy companies, which
account for more than a quarter of the composite index.
The group will benefit from "higher natural gas prices,
tighter crude spreads and a greater interest by international
investors in oil and gas assets," said Peter Buchanan, senior
economist at CIBC in Toronto.
A pickup in mergers and acquisitions has also supported
investor sentiment towards energy stocks.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd agreed in February
to acquire some liquids-rich natural gas assets from Devon
Energy Corp for about $2.8 billion. In the same month,
Baytex Energy Corp agreed to buy Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd
for C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) including debt.
Shares in the energy sector are up about 14 percent this
year, and the group's earnings are expected to rise about 22
percent in the first quarter, according to StarMine data.
Earnings from the materials group, by contrast, are seen
slipping 37 percent in the quarter.
While investors who were heavily invested in materials
stocks are still nursing their wounds after getting pounded last
year, a run-up in some of those beaten-down sectors this year
suggests that the mood may be improving.
Gold-mining shares have gained about 17 percent this year,
reflecting a recovery in bullion from the lows of January as
geopolitical worries increased the appetite for safe-haven
assets.
INVESTORS EYE 2014 OUTLOOK
While earnings will be closely watched, investors will also
look beyond the quarter, dissecting the forward-looking
commentary from executives to gauge their level of confidence in
the outlook for the rest of 2014.
"Business spending on both capital equipment and on hiring
appears poised to improve," said Paul Taylor, chief investment
officer at BMO Asset Management in Toronto. "That could be a
game changer as we finally get some broadening of the basis for
the economic recovery in 2014."
Analysts say the rest of the year looks more promising than
the past quarter as the global economic recovery picks up steam
and markets benefit from the easy monetary policies of central
banks.
The TSX has been reflecting this optimism, with the index up
about 6 percent this year - one of the best performers among
major global indices.
"There's an expectation that you're going to see an
improvement in the remaining three quarters of the year,
certainly reflecting increasing momentum in the North American
recovery," CIBC's Buchanan said.
