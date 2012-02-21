COLOMBO, Feb 21 Group results for Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata as released on Tuesday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q4 2011 Q4 2010 Net profit/(loss) 1,418.2 1,275.3 Revenue 11,973.3 10,754.0 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.175 0.160 Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is the seventh heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1=118.30 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)