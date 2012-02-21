Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, Feb 21 Group results for Dialog Axiata, Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata as released on Tuesday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q4 2011 Q4 2010 Net profit/(loss) 1,418.2 1,275.3 Revenue 11,973.3 10,754.0 Earning per share (basic in rupees) 0.175 0.160 Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is the seventh heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1=118.30 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Shihar Aneez)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0