COLOMBO, May 11 Group results for Dialog Axiata , Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata as released on Friday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Net profit/(loss) (530.9) 1,017.8 Revenue 12,894.6 10,905.6 Earning per share (basic in rupees) (0.27) 0.14 Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is the eight heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1 = 127.75 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Joseph Radford)