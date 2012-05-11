BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
COLOMBO, May 11 Group results for Dialog Axiata , Sri Lanka's top mobile operator and a unit of Malaysia's Axiata as released on Friday (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2012 Q1 2011 Net profit/(loss) (530.9) 1,017.8 Revenue 12,894.6 10,905.6 Earning per share (basic in rupees) (0.27) 0.14 Dialog Axiata was listed on the Colombo bourse in July 2005 and is the eight heavily weighted share by market capitalisation. ($1 = 127.75 rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Jun 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------