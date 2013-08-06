UPDATE 1-Powertech seeks Japan chip technology with purchases from Micron
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
Aug 6 First Solar Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower revenue from its systems business, and the company cut its 2013 forecast.
Net income fell to $33.6 million, or 37 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $111 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 46 percent to $519.8 million.
* Likes Japan's leading edge in IOT, vehicle electronics (Recasts and adds chairman comments)
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue