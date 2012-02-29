COLOMBO, Feb 29 Group financial results for Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second-biggest private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months ended Dec. 31, as released on Wednesday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q4-2011 Q4-2010 Operating profit 2,254.2 1,868.8 Basic earnings per share (rupees, basic) 5.80 5.24 Income 11,034.5 9,346.9 Net Interest Income 4,467.5 4,330.2 NOTE - Results are rounded up. ($1=121.25 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Bryson Hull)