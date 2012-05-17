COLOMBO, May 17 Group financial results for Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second-biggest private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months ended March. 31, as released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q1-2012 Q1-2011 Operating profit 1,533.3 1,221.3 Basic earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.87 3.34 Income 12,331.3 9,305.2 Net Interest Income 4,692.8 4,030.8 NOTE - Results are rounded up. ($1 = 128.9000 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez)