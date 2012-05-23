COLOMBO May 23 Group results for Sri Lanka's top conglomerate and market heavyweight John Keells Holdings PLC for the three months ended March. 31, 2012, released on Wednesday (in millions of rupees unless stated):

Q4 2012 Q4 2011 Net profit 4,096.6 2,550.7 Revenue 22,428.9 17,997.9 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 4.86 3.05

NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited.

John Keells Holdings is the market heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. ($1=129.9000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)