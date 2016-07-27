AMSTERDAM, July 27 KPN, the largest Dutch telecoms company, on Wednesday reported second-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations, saying cost cutting had partly offset declining sales in both business and consumer segments.

Adjusted earnings before interest taxation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 1.7 percent to 592 million euros ($651 million), while sales dropped 3.7 percent to 1.68 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected EBITDA of 584 million euros on sales of 1.7 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)