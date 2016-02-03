SYDNEY Feb 4 Australian investment bank
Macquarie Group Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell in
the December quarter, from the previous quarter, though it still
expected results for the full 2016 fiscal year to beat the
previous year.
Describing trading conditions in the December quarter as
"satisfactory", Macquarie said it also expected the result for
the half year to March 31 to be lower than the previous half.
"The Group's short term outlook remains subject to a range
of challenges including market conditions, the impact of foreign
exchange, the cost of our continued conservative approach to
funding and capital and potential regulatory changes and tax
uncertainties," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Alison Williams)