STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported third-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Wednesday and said negative interest rates put pressure on interest income.

Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros ($1.17 billion) compared with a mean forecast for 1.12 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a year-ago 1.13 billion. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)