STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish banking group SEB reported third-quarter operating profit below expectations on Wednesday weighed on by low interest rates and uncertainty regarding growth in China.

SEB's operating profit in the quarter fell to 4.63 billion Swedish crowns ($558 million) lagging a mean forecast of 4.87 billion in a Reuters poll and compared with 6.67 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.2963 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)