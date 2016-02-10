WELLINGTON Feb 11 New Zealand casino operator Sky City's net profit after tax rose 30 percent to NZ$71 million ($47.46 million) in the six months ending in December, the company said in its half-year earnings statement on Thursday.

The company posted total half-year revenue of $513.7 million, up 13.8 percent, due to strong performance at its Auckland casinos and in growth in its international business as well decreased funding costs from to lower interest rates.

The company said corporate costs were likely to be higher in the second half of 2016 because of higher licensing fees for software and an investment in digital innovation.

The casino operator announced an interim dividend of 10.5 cents per share, compared to a 10 cent per share dividend in the same period in 2015. ($1 = 1.4961 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in WELLINGTON; Editing by Dominic Evans)