COLOMBO, May 26 Group results of Aitken Spence PLC for the quarter ended March 31, as released on Monday. (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q4 2014 Q4 2013 Net profit 1,365.3 1,213.9 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.36 2.99 Net Revenue 11,679.9 9,228.3 NOTE - Results are rounded up. Aitken Spence is the 12th largest company in Sri Lankan bourse by market capitalisation. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; editing by Jane Baird)