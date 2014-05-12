COLOMBO May 12 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2014, released on Monday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q1 2014 Q1 2013

Net profit/(loss) 533 1,586

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees (Basic) 0.30 0.89

Revenue 15,277 14,452

NOTE - Results are rounded.

Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 130.68 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)