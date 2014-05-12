Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
COLOMBO May 12 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the first quarter ended March 31, 2014, released on Monday:
(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)
Q1 2014 Q1 2013
Net profit/(loss) 533 1,586
Earnings/(loss)
per share rupees (Basic) 0.30 0.89
Revenue 15,277 14,452
NOTE - Results are rounded.
Sri Lanka Telecom is the biggest fixed-line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1 = 130.68 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR