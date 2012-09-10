Sept 10 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. **** Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES INC Q3 ELECTRONICS CAD -- -- -- 12.8 11.4 -1.4 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC Q1 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.95 0.60 -0.35 1927.0 1752.5 -174.5 FARMER BROTHERS COMPANY Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.11 -0.77 -0.88 127.0 120.9 -6.0 FIVE BELOW INC Q2 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.01 0.04 0.03 81.9 86.8 4.9 GLOBUS MARITIME LTD Q2 MARITIME USD -0.09 -0.10 -0.01 7.3 -- -- INVESTORS REAL ESTATE TR Q1 INVESTMENTS USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 62.3 62.4 0.1 JOHN WILEY & SONS INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.73 0.52 -0.21 439.2 410.7 -28.5 LIMONEIRA CO Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.49 0.45 -0.04 24.6 24.7 0.1 MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT CO Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD -0.04 -0.09 -0.05 13.8 9.1 -4.7 MILLER ENERGY RESOURCES Q1 OIL USD -0.15 -- -- 10.8 8.3 -2.6 PALO ALTO NETWORKS Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.00 0.03 0.03 71.3 75.6 4.3 PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICAL Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.11 -0.07 0.04 4.0 4.3 0.3 SHUFFLE MASTER INC Q3 LEISURE TIME USD 0.20 0.19 -0.01 67.9 63.4 -4.5 TITAN MACHINERY INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.43 0.25 -0.18 401.9 410.1 8.2