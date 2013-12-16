Dec 16 The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CHINAEDU CORP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.14 0.17 0.03 21.9 23.0 1.1 RICK'S CABARET Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.15 0.27 0.12 28.6 28.0 -0.5 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)