Dec 20 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BLACKBERRY LTD Q3 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD -0.40 -0.67 -0.27 1521.5 1193.0 -328.5 CARMAX INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.48 0.47 -0.01 2894.8 2941.4 46.6 FINISH LINE INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.01 0.06 0.05 353.7 364.5 10.8 NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL Q4 TRUCK MFG USD -1.63 -1.90 -0.27 2904.1 2751.0 -153.1 WALGREEN CO Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.72 -- -- 18347.8 18329.0 -18.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)