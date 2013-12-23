BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories to buy Alere for $51 per share - FT, citing sources
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT
Dec 23 The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AEOLUS PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.3 0.9 -1.4 CALAMP CORP Q3 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.21 0.23 0.02 61.2 63.5 2.3 ENNIS INC Q3 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.40 0.36 -0.04 140.8 136.6 -4.3 PIEDMONT NATURAL GAS CO Q4 GAS UTILITIES USD -0.10 -0.07 0.03 186.1 200.0 13.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT
* Said on Thursday FY 2016 revenue 273.7 million zlotys ($68.39 million) versus 234.7 million zlotys a year ago