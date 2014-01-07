Jan 7 The following U.S.- listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met, or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev APOLLO EDUCATION GROUP Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.90 1.04 0.14 860.6 856.3 -4.2 CALAVO GROWERS INC Q4 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.38 0.40 0.02 186.6 190.7 4.0 COMMERCIAL METALS CO Q1 STEEL USD 0.24 0.14 -0.10 1735.1 1682.9 -52.2 CONTAINER STORE GROUP INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.08 0.11 0.03 188.9 188.3 -0.6 FRANKLIN COVEY CO Q1 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES USD 0.14 0.10 -0.04 46.5 43.4 -3.0 HIPCRICKET INC Q3 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD -0.01 -0.04 -0.03 10.2 6.4 -3.8 IHS INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 1.27 1.46 0.19 534.8 559.7 24.8 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.44 0.65 0.21 3718.2 4042.0 323.8 SYNERGY RESOURCES CORP Q1 OIL USD 0.08 0.06 -0.02 20.9 19.3 -1.6 TEAM INC Q2 OIL USD 0.61 0.62 0.01 211.8 200.5 -11.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)