Jan 8 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Wednesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AZZ INC Q3 OIL USD 0.74 0.59 -0.15 218.6 197.8 -20.9 CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC Q3 BEVERAGES USD 0.91 1.10 0.19 1385.1 -- -- FRISCH'S RESTAURANT INC Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.35 0.46 0.11 -- -- -- GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.53 0.51 -0.02 481.4 490.4 8.9 MONSANTO CO Q1 CHEMICALS USD 0.64 0.67 0.03 3074.5 3143.0 68.5 MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.95 0.99 0.04 669.0 678.5 9.6 RPM INTERNATIONAL INC Q2 CHEMICALS USD 0.45 0.48 0.03 1076.7 1071.5 -5.2 SCHNITZER STEEL Q1 STEEL USD -0.06 -0.18 -0.12 618.0 587.7 -30.3 UNIFIRST CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 1.62 1.71 0.09 347.1 346.7 -0.4