Jan 17 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev COMERICA INC Q4 BANKING USD 0.74 0.77 0.03 619.0 634.0 15.0 FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL Q4 BANKING USD 0.17 0.21 0.04 298.7 292.2 -6.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC CO Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.53 0.53 0.00 40223.7 40382.0 158.3 M & T BANK CORP Q4 BANKING USD 1.92 1.74 -0.18 1104.3 1112.7 8.4 MORGAN STANLEY Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.45 0.50 0.05 8011.7 8198.0 186.3 REPUBLIC BANCORP INC Q4 BANKING USD 0.28 0.07 -0.21 35.8 33.9 -1.9 SCHLUMBERGER LTD Q4 OIL USD 1.32 1.35 0.03 11989.3 11906.0 -83.3 STONEGATE BANK Q4 BANKING USD -0.06 0.31 0.37 9.8 13.1 3.3 SUNTRUST BANKS Q4 BANKING USD 0.69 0.77 0.08 2034.5 2061.0 26.5 THE BANK OF NEW YORK Q4 BANKING USD 0.54 0.54 0.00 3722.1 3752.0 29.9 WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP Q4 BANKING USD 0.50 0.52 0.02 153.1 198.1 45.0 WIPRO LTD Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.12 0.13 0.01 1826.5 1820.0 -6.5