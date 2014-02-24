Feb 24 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARMSTRONG WORLD IND INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.41 0.32 -0.09 654.3 661.3 7.0 AUTOHOME INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CNY 1.03 1.25 0.22 354.7 385.2 30.4 CYREN LTD Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.05 0.02 -0.03 8.5 8.4 -0.1 DILLARD INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 3.00 2.21 -0.79 2086.2 2034.0 -52.2 EL PASO ELEC CO Q4 ELECTRICAL UTILITIES USD 0.12 0.03 -0.09 178.7 122.4 -56.3 ENDOCYTE INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.14 -0.08 0.06 15.9 17.3 1.4 GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.35 -0.26 0.09 37.4 32.6 -4.8 HANG SENG BANK LTD Q2 BANKING HKD 4.34 4.30 -0.04 13585.0 13257.0 -328.0 KOSMOS ENERGY LTD Q4 OIL USD 0.01 0.01 0.00 217.3 214.9 -2.4 MAGNUM HUNTER RESOURCES Q4 OIL USD -0.21 -0.14 0.07 84.7 -- -- PALO ALTO NETWORKS Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.09 0.10 0.01 135.6 141.1 5.4 REMY INTERNATIONAL INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.29 0.53 0.24 254.0 -- -- ROGERS CORPORATION Q4 ELECTRICAL USD 0.76 0.81 0.05 129.6 136.2 6.6 SCORPIO TANKERS INC Q4 MARITIME USD 0.02 -0.08 -0.10 68.2 53.4 -14.8 STANDARD MTR PRODS INC Q4 AUTO PART MFG USD 0.33 0.42 0.09 194.1 218.7 24.7 TGC INDUSTRIES INC Q4 OIL USD 0.03 -0.21 -0.24 32.0 -- -- TREX COMPANY INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.06 0.23 0.17 50.6 63.5 12.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)