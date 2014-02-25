Feb 25 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.06 0.04 -0.02 -- -- -- CARRIZO OIL AND GAS INC Q4 OIL USD 0.37 -- -- 136.3 129.7 -6.6 CHART INDUSTRIES INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.83 0.82 -0.01 323.1 303.8 -19.3 CRH PLC Q2 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.90 0.93 0.03 14450.0 13460.1 -989.9 HOME DEPOT INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.71 0.73 0.02 17908.7 17696.0 -212.7 INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES Q4 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.81 0.78 -0.03 223.4 220.8 -2.6 LUMOS NETWORKS CORP Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.22 0.18 -0.04 51.9 51.0 -0.9 OFFICE DEPOT Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.03 -0.03 -0.06 4031.3 3486.0 -545.3 SANDERSON FARMS INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.85 1.25 0.40 573.1 584.9 11.8 TAMINCO CORP Q4 CHEMICALS USD 0.07 -0.13 -0.20 284.3 283.0 -1.3 TOLL BROTHERS INC Q1 HOME BUILDING USD 0.18 0.15 -0.03 643.9 643.7 -0.2 UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORP Q4 DRUGS USD 1.51 -0.60 -2.11 295.4 289.0 -6.4 VITAMIN SHOPPE INC Q4 HOME HEALTH CARE USD 0.37 -- -- 253.3 256.4 3.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)