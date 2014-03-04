March 4 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL Q4 INVESTMENTS CAD -- -- -- 15.9 17.5 1.5 AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECH Q4 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.12 0.07 -0.05 -- -- -- AUTOZONE INC Q2 AUTO PART MFG USD 5.55 5.63 0.08 1973.2 1990.5 17.3 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q1 BANKING CAD 1.33 1.34 0.01 5499.4 5645.0 145.6 BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Q1 BANKING CAD 1.39 1.34 -0.05 5538.0 5645.0 107.0 BIO-REFERENCE LABS INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.13 0.11 -0.02 171.4 181.3 9.9 EW SCRIPPS CO Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.14 0.14 0.01 216.6 220.8 4.2 FORACO INTERNATIONAL Q4 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD -0.05 0.06 0.11 42.4 47.1 4.7 GENTIVA HEALTH SERVICES Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR NON DU USD 0.30 -0.14 -0.44 496.5 486.1 -10.4 GMP CAPITAL INC Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.11 0.11 0.00 61.3 67.8 6.5 GTX INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.13 -0.12 0.01 0.0 0.0 0.0 INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD 0.55 0.61 0.07 34.7 40.2 5.5 INTERRENT REAL ESTATE Q4 INVESTMENTS CAD -- -- -- 15.7 15.9 0.2 JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS Q4 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.16 0.22 0.06 113.7 107.4 -6.3 OXFORD RESOURCE PARTNERS Q4 COAL USD -0.34 -0.33 0.01 89.1 82.3 -6.7 PC-TEL INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.13 0.12 -0.01 26.5 26.0 -0.5 RADIOSHACK CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.14 -1.29 -1.15 1119.8 935.4 -184.4 RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.25 -0.19 0.06 0.0 5.8 5.8 SCORPIO BULKERS INC Q4 MARITIME USD -0.01 -0.04 -0.03 0.0 0.0 0.0 TRINA SOLAR LTD Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.02 0.13 0.15 543.5 525.6 -17.8 WAJAX CORP Q4 MACHINERY CAD 0.74 0.72 -0.02 362.8 391.7 28.9 WHERE FOOD COMES FROM INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 -- -- --