April 8 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARGAN INC Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.70 0.63 -0.07 55.4 59.5 4.0 INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY C Q1 LEISURE USD 0.35 0.33 -0.02 -- -- -- NOVACOPPER INC Q1 NONFERROUS BASE METALS CAD -0.11 -0.05 0.06 -- -- --