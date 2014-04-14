April 14 The following U.S.-and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARTS WAY MANUFACTURING Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.06 -0.06 -0.12 -- -- -- CITIGROUP INC Q1 FINANCE & LOAN USD 1.14 1.30 0.16 19366.9 20117.0 750.1 CNB FINANCIAL CORP-PA Q1 BANKING USD 0.33 0.36 0.03 17.9 18.3 0.4 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS Q1 DRUGS USD 0.11 0.09 -0.02 4.5 4.7 0.2 JB HUNT TRANSPORT Q1 TRUCKING USD 0.62 0.58 -0.04 1404.6 1406.9 2.4 M & T BANK CORP Q1 BANKING USD 1.61 1.61 0.00 1103.1 1076.5 -26.6 PEP BOYS MANNY MOE & JACK Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.05 0.00 -0.05 534.5 495.7 -38.8 SEMILEDS CORP Q2 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.21 -0.21 0.00 4.5 4.2 -0.3 SIRIUS XM CANADA HOLDING Q2 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.05 -- -- 77.4 75.5 -2.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)