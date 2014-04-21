April 21 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARROW FINANCIAL CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.45 0.43 -0.02 14.9 -- -- BANCORPSOUTH INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.30 0.30 0.00 173.0 168.0 -4.9 BANK OF HAWAII CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.86 0.87 0.02 139.3 138.0 -1.3 BANNER CORP Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.53 0.54 0.01 41.6 42.3 0.7 BBCN BANCORP INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.28 0.28 0.00 77.3 76.1 -1.2 CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS I Q1 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.19 0.20 0.01 376.8 378.6 1.8 CELANESE CORP Q1 CHEMICALS USD 1.21 1.33 0.12 1690.6 1705.0 14.4 CHEMICAL FINL CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.48 0.46 -0.02 66.6 63.5 -3.1 CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.31 0.32 0.01 32.5 29.5 -2.9 CYS INVESTMENTS INC Q1 INVESTMENTS USD 0.36 0.35 -0.01 90.5 84.4 -6.1 DELTIC TIMBER CORP Q1 FOREST PRODUCTS USD 0.54 0.39 -0.15 -- -- -- ENNIS INC Q4 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.29 0.30 0.01 136.4 132.1 -4.2 EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERT Q1 INVESTMENTS USD -- -- -- 179.0 186.4 7.4 EXACTECH INC Q1 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.29 0.30 0.01 63.0 63.3 0.2 FIRST DEFIANCE FINANCIAL Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.49 -- -- 17.2 25.8 8.6 FORWARD AIR CORP Q1 TRUCKING USD 0.37 0.33 -0.04 171.7 171.6 -0.1 GLACIER BANCORP INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.37 0.36 -0.01 71.1 -- -- HALLIBURTON CO Q1 OIL USD 0.71 0.73 0.02 7236.7 7348.0 111.3 HASBRO INC Q1 LEISURE TIME USD 0.10 0.14 0.04 690.2 679.5 -10.7 HEALTHSTREAM INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED HEALTH USD 0.08 0.08 0.00 38.5 38.4 -0.1 HEXCEL CORP Q1 DEFENSE USD 0.49 -- -- 453.0 461.7 8.7 HORIZON BANCORP INDIANA Q1 FINANCE & LOAN USD 0.42 0.40 -0.02 20.2 18.8 -1.4 INDEPENDENT BANK CORP MI Q1 BANKING USD 0.16 0.13 -0.03 28.9 27.4 -1.5 KIMBERLY CLARK CORP Q1 HOME PRODUCTS USD 1.47 1.48 0.01 5317.9 5278.0 -39.9 LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Q1 BUILDING MATERIALS USD 0.41 0.42 0.01 692.3 695.4 3.1 MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL Q2 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD 0.58 0.59 0.01 250.9 246.8 -4.0 NETFLIX INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.83 0.86 0.03 1266.1 1270.1 4.0 NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC Q1 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.17 0.16 -0.01 66.9 60.9 -6.0 NVR INC Q1 HOME BUILDING USD 10.02 5.16 -4.86 866.8 799.2 -67.6 PLX TECHNOLOGY INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.02 0.07 0.05 25.5 24.8 -0.6 RAMBUS INC Q1 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.03 0.07 0.05 72.5 78.3 5.8 RENT-A-CENTER INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.55 0.57 0.02 840.3 833.7 -6.6 ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC Q1 COMMUNICATIONS CAD 0.71 0.66 -0.05 3062.8 3020.0 -42.8 RUSH ENTERPRISES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.28 0.30 0.02 938.3 958.7 20.4 SUNTRUST BANKS Q1 BANKING USD 0.66 0.73 0.07 2012.7 2030.0 17.3 SYNALLOY CORP Q1 METAL FABRICATORS & DIST USD 0.15 0.20 0.05 56.3 57.8 1.5 TENNANT CO Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.31 0.31 0.01 173.9 184.0 10.1 TRUSTCO BK CORP N Y Q1 BANKING USD 0.11 0.12 0.01 39.0 40.4 1.5 UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.23 0.21 -0.02 135.0 130.8 -4.1 WASHINGTON TR BANCORP Q1 BANKING USD 0.57 0.56 -0.01 38.2 42.9 4.7 WASTE CONNECTIONS INC Q1 MACHINERY USD 0.41 0.37 -0.04 473.7 481.7 8.0 WERNER ENTERPRISES INC Q1 TRUCKING USD 0.21 0.20 -0.01 501.3 492.0 -9.3 WILSHIRE BANCORP INC Q1 BANKING USD 0.18 -- -- 44.1 50.3 6.2 ZIONS BANCORPORATION Q1 BANKING USD 0.42 0.41 -0.01 543.7 554.8 11.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800,; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)