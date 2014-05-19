(Corrects to remove reference to results of NanoViricides Inc, Katanga Mining Ltd and American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. None of the three companies reported results on Monday. The error also appeared in previous versions of Hits & Misses) May 19 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAMPBELL SOUP CO Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.59 0.62 0.03 2001.5 1970.0 -31.5 COMPUGEN LTD Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.10 -0.04 0.06 1.8 2.1 0.3 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Q4 AIRLINES USD 0.27 -0.19 -0.46 1084.5 1120.1 35.6 VALSPAR CORP Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 1.04 1.07 0.03 1109.9 1130.2 20.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)