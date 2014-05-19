BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director
* Kam Leung Ming has resigned as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2qeqOlr] Further company coverage:
(Corrects to remove reference to results of NanoViricides Inc, Katanga Mining Ltd and American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. None of the three companies reported results on Monday. The error also appeared in previous versions of Hits & Misses) May 19 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CAMPBELL SOUP CO Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.59 0.62 0.03 2001.5 1970.0 -31.5 COMPUGEN LTD Q1 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.10 -0.04 0.06 1.8 2.1 0.3 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC Q4 AIRLINES USD 0.27 -0.19 -0.46 1084.5 1120.1 35.6 VALSPAR CORP Q2 BUILDING & RELATED USD 1.04 1.07 0.03 1109.9 1130.2 20.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, April 28 China's insurance regulator on Friday vowed to improve its conduct and bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed under investigation and removed from his post for "serious disciplinary violations", a euphemism for corruption.