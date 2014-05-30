May 30 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ANN INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.31 0.33 0.02 597.7 590.6 -7.1 BIG LOTS INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.44 0.50 0.06 1264.0 1281.3 17.3 GENESCO INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.91 0.81 -0.10 620.0 628.8 8.8 GRAHAM CORP Q4 MACHINERY USD 0.30 0.23 -0.07 29.4 26.1 -3.3 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.62 0.42 -0.20 2667.2 3975.9 1308.8 QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC Q1 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC CAD 0.03 -- -- 3.1 3.2 0.1 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)