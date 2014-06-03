June 3 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ABM INDUSTRIES INC Q2 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.40 0.33 -0.07 1227.8 1231.3 3.5 AMBARELLA INC Q1 ELECTRICAL USD 0.21 0.25 0.04 40.0 40.9 0.9 AMERICAN WOODMARK CORP Q4 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.40 0.34 -0.05 187.4 188.9 1.5 ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.19 0.27 0.08 1170.6 1145.1 -25.5 CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP Q4 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.19 0.25 0.06 232.1 253.8 21.7 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.73 0.72 -0.01 4559.9 4522.1 -37.8 EPLUS INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 1.03 1.03 0.00 258.4 259.9 1.6 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q1 CLOTHING USD -0.15 0.06 0.21 346.1 366.2 20.1 HUDSONS BAY COMPANY Q1 RETAILING - GOODS CAD -0.04 -- -- 1822.9 1855.0 32.1 MATTRESS FIRM HOLDING CO Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.36 0.31 -0.05 336.8 333.5 -3.3 MEASUREMENT SPECIALTIES Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.56 0.56 0.00 104.7 104.9 0.2 MITCHAM INDUSTRIES INC Q1 OIL USD 0.28 0.29 0.01 27.1 25.7 -1.3 RENTRAK CORP Q4 LEISURE USD -0.04 -0.17 -0.13 21.5 21.6 0.0 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)