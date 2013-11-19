Nov 19 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AUTONAVI HOLDINGS LTD Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.00 -0.07 -0.07 37.5 37.7 0.1 BEST BUY INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.12 0.18 0.06 9356.4 9362.0 5.6 CAMPBELL SOUP CO Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.86 0.63 -0.23 2293.9 2165.0 -128.9 CARDIUM THERAPEUTICS Q3 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.24 -0.28 -0.04 0.7 0.5 -0.2 DAKTRONICS INC Q2 OTHER COMPUTERS USD 0.21 0.27 0.06 152.7 161.6 9.0 DIANA SHIPPING INC Q3 MARITIME USD -0.06 -0.04 0.02 41.2 41.9 0.8 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.39 0.40 0.01 1370.4 1400.6 30.3 GEORGE WESTON LTD Q3 RETAILING - FOODS CAD 1.45 1.38 -0.07 10419.6 10377.0 -42.6 GLADSTONE CAPITAL Q4 INVESTMENTS USD 0.21 0.22 0.02 8.8 9.4 0.6 HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP Q3 OIL CAD 0.01 0.02 0.01 3.0 3.2 0.2 HOME DEPOT INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.90 0.95 0.06 19182.7 19470.0 287.3 KID BRANDS INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.05 -0.29 -0.25 54.8 46.7 -8.1 LA-Z-BOY INC Q2 HOME FURNISHINGS USD 0.26 0.31 0.05 349.4 366.4 17.0 LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO Q3 UNDESIGNATED TECHNOLOGY USD 0.05 -0.04 -0.09 70.0 68.1 -1.8 MEDTRONIC INC Q2 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.90 0.91 0.01 4177.9 4194.0 16.1 MODEL N INC Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.03 0.15 0.12 27.6 27.8 0.2 OCULUS INNOVATIVE Q2 DRUGS USD -0.15 -0.05 0.10 4.0 4.1 0.1 QIWI PLC Q3 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.25 0.35 0.10 40.5 50.2 9.6 RENEGADE PETROLEUM LTD Q3 OIL CAD 0.01 0.03 0.02 -- -- -- SEMILEDS CORP Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD -0.27 -0.26 0.01 3.6 3.4 -0.2 SIMULATIONS PLUS INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.02 0.02 0.00 1.8 1.6 -0.2 TJX COMPANIES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.74 0.75 0.01 6908.5 6981.9 73.4 TRINA SOLAR LTD Q3 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.14 0.14 0.28 472.9 548.4 75.5 VALSPAR CORP Q4 BUILDING & RELATED USD 0.92 0.97 0.06 1087.8 1108.3 20.6 XUEDA EDUCATION GROUP Q3 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD -0.01 0.02 0.03 80.0 79.4 -0.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)