Nov 29 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether the company beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CHARM COMMUNICATIONS INC Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD 0.09 0.01 -0.08 57.9 40.7 -17.3 IONA ENERGY INC Q3 OIL CAD 0.03 0.03 0.00 41.0 18.8 -22.2 LONESTAR WEST INC Q1 OIL CAD 0.04 0.00 -0.04 9.0 8.3 -0.7 MACRO ENTERPRISES INC Q3 OIL CAD 0.21 0.30 0.09 47.5 60.1 12.6 TIO NETWORKS CORP Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.00 -0.01 -0.01 9.9 9.9 -0.1 VICTORIA GOLD CORP Q2 PRECIOUS METALS CAD 0.01 0.00 -0.01 -- -- --