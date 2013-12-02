Dec 2 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.32 0.36 0.04 1181.0 1196.6 15.6 ENVIVIO INC Q3 COMMUNICATIONS USD -0.10 -0.08 0.02 11.1 11.7 0.6 GORDMANS STORES INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.13 0.06 -0.07 150.3 151.3 1.0 KRISPY KREME DOUGHNUTS Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.15 0.16 0.01 114.6 114.2 -0.4 META FINANCIAL GROUP INC Q4 SAVINGS AND LOANS USD 0.63 0.58 -0.05 23.2 22.6 -0.6 SHOE CARNIVAL INC Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.53 0.54 0.02 239.5 235.8 -3.7 THOR INDS INC Q1 LEISURE PRODUCTS USD 0.70 0.68 -0.02 844.7 800.0 -44.8 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)