March 25 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ARGONAUT GOLD INC Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD 0.02 0.01 -0.01 35.3 34.6 -0.7 BIND THERAPEUTICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.41 -0.50 -0.09 3.2 2.1 -1.2 BODY CENTRAL CORP Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.33 -0.68 -0.35 72.7 66.2 -6.5 CACHE INCORPORATED Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.08 -0.17 -0.09 58.3 55.8 -2.4 CARNIVAL CORPORATION Q1 LEISURE USD -0.08 0.00 0.08 3562.4 3585.0 22.6 CROCOTTA ENERGY INC Q4 OIL CAD 0.06 0.04 -0.02 28.9 31.1 2.2 CTI INDUSTRIES CORP Q4 LEISURE TIME USD 0.07 0.02 -0.05 15.0 15.2 0.2 CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.33 -0.19 0.14 0.1 0.3 0.2 EVOKE PHARMA INC Q4 DRUGS USD -0.16 -0.21 -0.05 0.0 0.0 0.0 EXFO INC Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 55.7 51.2 -4.5 EXFO INC Q2 OFFICE/COMM EQUIP USD 0.00 0.00 0.00 55.7 51.2 -4.5 FIVE BELOW INC Q4 HOME PRODUCTS USD 0.45 0.47 0.02 207.8 212.0 4.2 FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.40 -0.43 -0.03 3.8 3.8 0.0 GEVO INC Q4 OIL USD -0.34 -0.35 -0.01 1.5 1.7 0.2 G-III APPAREL GROUP LTD Q4 CLOTHING USD 0.49 0.62 0.13 489.9 472.8 -17.2 GORDMANS STORES INC Q4 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.11 0.14 0.03 204.2 200.0 -4.2 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC Q4 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD -0.03 0.00 0.03 1921.5 1929.0 7.5 IAO KUN GROUP HOLDING CO Q4 LEISURE USD 0.05 -0.12 -0.17 60.0 50.2 -9.8 LANDEC CORP Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.22 0.24 0.02 124.9 126.4 1.5 MCCORMICK & CO INC Q1 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.58 0.62 0.04 973.2 993.4 20.2 NEOGEN CORP Q3 MEDICAL SUPPLIES USD 0.18 0.18 0.00 60.4 62.0 1.6 NORCRAFT COMPANIES INC Q4 BUILDING MATERIALS USD -0.87 -- -- 78.1 80.5 2.4 PVH CORP Q4 CLOTHING USD 1.42 1.43 0.01 2073.7 2052.2 -21.5 REAL GOODS SOLAR INC Q4 ALTERNATIVE ENERGY USD -0.06 -- -- 33.5 29.9 -3.6 REED'S INC Q4 BEVERAGES USD 0.00 -0.05 -0.05 10.0 9.6 -0.4 STEELCASE INC-CL A Q4 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.17 0.18 0.01 773.8 779.4 5.6 SUNGY MOBILE LTD Q4 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES USD 0.09 0.12 0.03 15.7 16.3 0.7 WALGREEN CO Q2 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.93 0.91 -0.02 19614.8 19605.0 -9.8 WILLDAN GROUP INC Q4 UNDESIGNATED CONR SVC USD 0.04 0.09 0.05 21.2 22.5 1.2