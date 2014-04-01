April 1 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CANDENTE COPPER CORP Q4 NONFERROUS BASE METALS USD -0.01 0.00 0.01 -- -- -- HEAT BIOLOGICS INC Q4 BIOTECHNOLOGY USD -0.33 -0.55 -0.23 0.0 0.0 0.0 MAG SILVER CORP Q4 PRECIOUS METALS USD -0.03 -0.27 -0.24 -- -- -- MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL Q4 AUTO PART MFG CAD 0.21 0.17 -0.04 793.4 858.6 65.2 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)