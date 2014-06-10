June 10 The following U.S. and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev BURLINGTON STORES INC Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.22 0.25 0.03 1132.5 1135.9 3.3 CHEROKEE INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.25 0.43 0.19 9.2 10.0 0.8 CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.02 0.07 0.05 103.2 103.4 0.1 ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD Q2 SOFTWARE & EDP SERVICES CAD 0.25 0.24 -0.01 49.8 55.0 5.1 FRANCESCA'S HOLDINGS CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.22 0.20 -0.02 88.1 85.4 -2.7 HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC Q1 MULTI-IND CAP GOOD USD 0.18 0.20 0.02 2146.7 2161.0 14.3 NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC Q2 MACHINERY USD -0.04 -0.07 -0.03 312.6 305.8 -6.8 OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC Q1 CLOTHING USD 0.87 0.94 0.07 254.6 257.7 3.1 RADIOSHACK CORP Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.52 -0.98 -0.46 767.5 736.7 -30.8 SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD -0.07 -0.05 0.02 127.4 132.4 5.0 ULTA SALON COSMETICS Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.74 0.77 0.03 700.0 713.8 13.8 UNITED NATURAL FOODS Q3 FOOD PROCESSORS USD 0.73 0.73 0.00 1777.8 1781.7 3.9 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)