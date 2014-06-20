June 20 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Friday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev CARMAX INC. Q1 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.67 0.76 0.09 3586.7 3750.2 163.5 DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Q4 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.94 0.84 -0.10 2330.3 2320.0 -10.3 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)