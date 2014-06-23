June 23 The following U.S.-listed companies reported earnings on Monday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev ENNIS INC Q1 OFFICE PRODUCTS USD 0.37 0.31 -0.06 146.0 141.2 -4.8 IXIA INC Q4 ELECTRONIC SYST/DEVICES USD 0.19 -- -- 120.4 120.6 0.3 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC Q3 SEMICONDUCTORS/COMPONENT USD 0.70 0.79 0.09 3886.6 3982.0 95.4 SONIC CORP Q3 RETAILING - FOODS USD 0.29 0.30 0.01 149.6 152.2 2.6 (Bangalore Newsroom +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)