June 24 The following U.S.- and Canada-listed companies reported earnings on Tuesday. This list shows whether they beat, met or missed Wall Street analysts' forecasts. It also shows the difference between analysts' expectations and reported results. The figures are provided by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. All revenue amounts are in millions. Company Name Ticker Qtr Industry Curr EPS Est EPS Act Diff EPS Rev Est Rev Act Diff Rev AGF MANAGEMENT LTD Q2 FINANCIAL SERVICES CAD 0.17 0.17 0.00 120.6 119.1 -1.5 CARNIVAL CORP Q2 LEISURE USD 0.02 0.10 0.08 3611.3 3633.0 21.7 WALGREEN CO Q3 RETAILING - GOODS USD 0.94 0.91 -0.03 19482.4 19401.0 -81.4