COLOMBO Feb 22 Group results of Sri Lanka Telecom for the quarter ended December 31, 2011, released on Wednesday:

(millions of rupees unless otherwise stated)

Q4 2011 Q4 2010

Net profit/(loss) 1,286 1,542

Earnings/(loss)

per share rupees 0.71 0.85

Revenue 13,467 12,913

NOTE - Results are rounded up. Sri Lanka Telecom is the country's fifth largest listed firm by market capitalisation, its biggest fixed line phone operator and also has mobile operator Mobitel Sri Lanka Telecom. A majority of its shares are owned by the government, followed by Malaysia's Maxis group. ($1=118.250 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)