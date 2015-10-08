Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
Oct 8 Click on tmsnrt.rs/1P0v1yM for a table that compares U.S. retailers' September same-store sales with analysts' estimates as published by Thomson Reuters.
Gap Inc will report September same-store sales on Oct. 8.
May 8 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, baby and parenting products and appliances.