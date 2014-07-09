July 9 An investigation into the conduct of
American Apparel's ousted Chief Executive Officer Dov Charney
will conclude in "another week or two," according to a source
close to matter.
FTI Consulting, in charge of the investigation, will submit
its findings to a special committee for review, the source said.
Consisting of one co-chairman and two soon-to-be appointed
directors of American Apparel's board, the committee will decide
whether Charney may return as an employee.
American apparel also plans to appoint a new interim CEO in
the "next few weeks if not sooner," the source said.
FTI Consulting was not immediately available for comment.
