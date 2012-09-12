By Miranda Maxwell
| MELBOURNE, Sept 13
MELBOURNE, Sept 13 Times are tough for
Australian retailers. A strong local dollar is luring shoppers
to chase online bargains from overseas rivals, while relatively
high interest rates and falling home and share values mean some
are simply spending less.
Department store sales slumped more than 10 percent in July,
the biggest fall in seven years, and latest data show that one
in 10 bankruptcies is in the retail trade.
The country's biggest department store chain, Myer Holdings
, is expected to say later on Thursday that its
second-half profit fell - squeezed by online shopping and global
rivals such as Zara, Topshop and Gap Inc
expanding on its home turf.
Myer has already warned its full-year net profit could be
down by as much as 15 percent, and analysts on average forecast
net profit will fall another 5 percent in the year to next July.
Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining
boom, has withstood the global slowdown better than most, but
its strong currency is encouraging shoppers wielding tablets and
smartphones to hunt down bargains overseas. Australian retailers
are having to offer discounts to keep up.
JANGLED NERVES
Even as the economy grew 3.7 percent in the last quarter
from a year earlier and unemployment hovers near just 5 percent
- strong by developed country standards - consumers remain in a
funk over Europe's debt crisis and slower growth in the United
States and China.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates at
3.5 percent this month, but markets are pricing in a rate cut as
soon as October. Easings in May and June, however, were not
fully passed on by banks to those with loans, and did little to
boost retailers' takings.
"It will take a longer period of global financial stability
to calm the jangled nerves of Aussie shoppers," said Savanth
Sebastian, economist at CommSec.
"People are more inclined to save their money rather than
spend it at discretionary retailers ... and you've got the
structural shift towards online," noted Simon Bonouvrie,
portfolio manager at Platypus Asset Management.
Since early 2009, sales volumes at department stores have
declined by around 6 percent, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe
said, in part as online sales make pricing more transparent.
"Many Australians have worked out that prices charged by
domestic retailers for certain goods are higher than those
charged by overseas online retailers. This is causing a rethink
of business models, and retailers are having to make changes to
the way they run their businesses," Lowe has said.
GLOBAL TREND
Myer's closest rival David Jones Ltd said its
same-store sales dropped 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, and
has warned that second-half earnings could fall by up to 40
percent as it invests in a costly overhaul.
Possibly adding to the woes of retailers was what Lowe
described as a shift in household preferences from goods to
'experiences', reflected in higher spending on recreational
activities and travel.
Myer and David Jones are part of a global trend that has
seen department stores particularly hard hit. British retailer
Marks & Spencer slashed its sales growth forecast
earlier this year and invested less in selling space due to the
growing popularity of online shopping. Sears Canada Inc
last month reported a wider loss as sales dropped.
Retailers dominate the 10 most heavily shorted stocks on the
Australian bourse, and data from independent research firm
Zenith Investment Partners shows 8 of the top 10 short interest
stocks over the past year are consumer discretionary stocks.
'CAUTIOUSLY PESSIMISTIC'
Myer is among the cheapest in about 60 stocks in the global
multi-line retail sector on a forward price to earnings
multiple, and ranks highest for dividend yield, at about 11
percent.
Myer shares, valued at just over US$1.1 billion, hit a life
low of A$1.54 in late-June and closed on Wednesday at A$1.845.
While sales were boosted by government hand-outs in May and
June, and Myer has trimmed its discounting to improve returns,
analysts still expect the company's second-half earnings to have
fallen 5.6 percent to A$50.8 million ($53 million) before
one-off items, according to a survey of five analysts.
For the year to July 2013, analysts predict Myer's net
profit will fall to A$131.1 million.
Australian consumer confidence edged higher this month,
according to a survey published on Wednesday by Westpac and the
Melbourne Institute, although the measure of whether it was a
good time to buy a big-ticket household item slipped.
"The consumer is clearly stuck in an extended 'cautiously
pessimistic' phase," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.
($1 = 0.9587 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell in MELBOURNE and Wayne Cole in
SYDNEY, with additional reporting by Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE,
Reshma Apte in BANGALORE and Victoria Thieberger in MELBOURNE;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)